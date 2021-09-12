Islamabad first Pakistani city with 50% eligible population fully vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has become Pakistan’s first city to have at least 50 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar on Sunday.

“Islamabad has become the first city in Pakistan to have at least 50% of its eligible population (15 years & older) fully vaccinated,” the planning and development minister tweeted.

“71% of Islamabad eligible population has received at least 1 dose,” he said, stressed the need for ramping up vaccination in other cities so as many people as possible get their second dose of a Covid vaccine at the earliest.

On Saturday, the NCOC decided to further lower the Covid vaccination age to 15 years in the country.

According to sources, the government has decided to launch vaccination of the children of upto 15 to 18 years age as efforts to inoculate general public being expedited in the wake of the fourth virus wave in the country.

The vaccination drive for the children between 15 to 18 years will begin from September 13 (Monday) and they will inoculated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the sources said.