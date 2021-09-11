Lockdown imposed in parts of Islamabad after surge in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has sealed several areas of the federal capital under smart lockdown policy owing to rising COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The district administration has decided to seal 32 streets in several sectors of the capital city on the recommendation of the district health authorities.

Following streets have been sealed in the federal capital:

Five streets of sector G-6/1

Two streets of sector G-7/2

Four streets of sector G-9/3

Two streets of sector F-10/2

Three streets of sector G-13/2

Two streets in sector E-11/2

Two streets in sector I-8/4

Last week, the local administration in Islamabad had imposed fresh restrictions on schools, transport and gatherings after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to details shared by Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat, the fresh restrictions in the federal capital were notified in the wake of increasing pressure on hospitals. They will remain in place till September 15.