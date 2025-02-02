IHC announces major bench shake-up for next week

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has released its new judges’ duty roster for the upcoming week, which will see three new judges available to hear cases starting from tomorrow, February 3, ARY News reported.

According to reports, with a total of 13 judges on duty, the court will have six division benches and 13 single benches available from February 3 to February 7.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will not be available for hearings on February 7. The first division bench will consist of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Inam Ameen Minhas.

The second division bench will include both newly transferred judges, Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Khadim Hussain Somro.

The third division bench will feature Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Eshaq Khan. The fourth division bench will include Justice Mian Gul Hassan Orakzai and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, though Justice Saman will not be available on February 7.

The fifth division bench will comprise Justice Tariq Jahangiri and Justice Azam Khan, while the sixth division bench will feature Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

Read More: President approves transfer of three judges to IHC

A special division bench and a larger bench will also be available on the instructions of the Chief Justice. The Deputy Registrar Judicial, with the approval of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, has officially released the duty roster.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar has been assigned to Single Bench 2, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani to Single Bench 3, Justice Khadim Hussain Somro, transferred from the Sindh High Court, to Single Bench 9, and Justice Muhammad Asif, transferred from the Balochistan High Court, to Single Bench 12.

Earlier, the Ministry of Law has issued a notification confirming the transfer of three judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved these transfers under Article 200 of the Constitution, assigning the judges to the Islamabad High Court.

Additionally, it is expected that the current Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Aamer Farooq, may be elevated to the Supreme Court.