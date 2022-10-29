Islamabad hotels barred from hosting PTI long marchers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police Saturday barred hotels from hosting Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) long march participants, ARY News reported.

As per details, Islamabad police issued a notice to hotels and guest house owners and asked them to not host long march participants.

In an attempt to stop the PTI long march from entering into Pakistan, the federal government has ensured to take all the necessary measures with the help of city administration and law enforcement agencies.

According to the police, all the hotels and guest houses in Islamabad will be thoroughly checked on daily basis. If anyone is found violating the orders the city police will take strict action.

Earlier, the Imran Khan-led PTI long march, which kicked off from Liberty Chowk after Friday prayers, will resume its journey towards the federal capital at 11 am from Lahore’s Shahdara today.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted the long march at the end of the first day of the anti-government protest. The long march ended at Shahdara after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra and Mozang.

Addressing the participants of the march at the Data Darbar, Lahore, Imran Khan said that he knew that Lahore would never disappoint him. “We are concluding our Islamabad-bound journey for today. The long march would resume its journey towards the federal capital at 11 am from Shahdara on Saturday,” he announced.

PTI denied permission for Islamabad sit-in

The Islamabad administration rejected an application of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public rally and sit-in in federal capital.

The administration rejected PTI’s NOC application and issued a new letter to the party regarding the public rally and sit-in planned in Islamabad.

Rs333mn funds issued for anti-riots team

The federal government has approved funding of Rs333 million for the formation of special anti-riots teams to curb the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

According to details, the special an-riots teams would be used to control any law and order situation in the federal capital. The federal government has announced funding of Rs333 million for the formation of the teams.

The special teams would be under the Interior Ministry.

