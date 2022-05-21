Islamabad IGP Ahsan Younas removed

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has removed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Ahsan Younas from his office with immediate effect, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A notification has been issued on Saturday by the Establishment Division in this regard.

“Mr. Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification.

Dr Akbar Nasir, a senior police officer, has replaced Ahsan Younas as new chief of the capital police.

Furthermore, SSP Operation Muhammad Faisal has also been transferred and his services has been handed over to the Punjab government.

Similarly, Sohail Zaffar Chatta, a grade 19 officer, has been transferred to capital police.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police conducted a search operation in the wee hours of Saturday around the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala.

According to details, a heavy contingent of police comprising Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials and Bomb Disposal Squad personnel reached Bani Gala to disperse the PTI workers who set up camps outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

Police said that they carried out a routine search operation following death threats to the former prime minister Imran Khan.

