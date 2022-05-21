Police conduct search operation around Imran Khan’s residence

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police conducted a search operation in the wee hours of Saturday around the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala, ARY News reported.

According to details, a heavy contingent of police comprising Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials and Bomb Disposal Squad personnel reached Bani Gala to disperse the PTI workers who set up camps outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

Following police arrival, the PTI workers staying at Bani Gala came out of their tents and started shouting slogans against the incumbent government.

Police said that they carried out a routine search operation following death threats to the former prime minister Imran Khan.

Police raid Alamgir Khan’s house

Moreover, Sindh Police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan’s house in Karachi, in the wee hours of Saturday night.

As per details, Karachi police in 10 to 15 mobiles reached MNA Alamgir Khan’s residence and investigated his family. No arrests were made.

Following police action, PTI leaders reached the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station and submitted an application against the raid.

Strongly condemning the police raid, former federal minister for maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that the Sindh police have become a military wing of PPP.

He said police violated the ‘sanctity of the four walls’ by entering the residence of a public representative at midnight. The PTI leader warned that the Sindh government would be held accountable soon.

