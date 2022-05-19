PTI activists setup camps outside Bani Gala to foil Imran Khan’s arrest   

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to foil any attempt from the government to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the party activists have setup camps outside his Bani Gala’s residence.

According to details, as many as 200 members of the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) have setup camps outside the residence of Imran Khan.

“They have also come up with necessary food items, beds and other needed items to avoid leaving the place,” they said adding that the arrangements were made to evade any attempt from the government to arrest former prime minister ahead of long march towards Islamabad.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Sunday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed could be arrested if evidence pointed out to their involvement in sloganeering at Masjid e Nabvi (SAW).

Furthermore, Imran Khan recently said that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video statement which will be released if he is murdered so that the nation knows the conspirators.

The PTI chief said that he has recorded a video statement detailing everything, revealing every name behind the conspiracy to oust him and now kill him, and it will be released if he is murdered during this movement.

The former PM was of the view that he doesn’t fear death but just wishes that the nation should know its real enemies.

“The nation never knew the names of people behind past conspiracies like Liaquat Ali Khan’s murder, so at least this time, I think the nation should know the names, the real faces (of its enemies),” said Imran Khan.

PTI chief said that the video he has recorded is in a safe place.

