Islamabad International Airport Closure Reports Debunked by PAA

‎ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Sunday denied rumours that Islamabad International Airport is being closed for eight days.

In an official statement, the PAA termed such reports “misleading,” clarifying that in the days leading up to Independence Day on August 14, brief aerial activities for celebrations will temporarily suspend arrivals and departures for only two hours on specified dates and times.

Outside these short intervals, normal airport operations will continue as usual, the authority said.

Read More: Islamabad airport outsourcing: Turkish company’s bid ‘approved’

Earlier, In a key development regarding the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, a Turkish company’s documents and bid have been technically approved, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting well-placed sources.

As per details, bids for the airport’s outsourcing were submitted, but representatives of two companies were disqualified from the process due to late submission.

The Turkish company placed the highest bid for the project. The tender process was overseen by a committee chaired by the Secretary of Aviation.

A thorough evaluation of the Turkish company’s documents is currently underway, the sources said.

