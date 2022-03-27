‘Islamabad jalsa a referendum on no-trust vote against PM’

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI’s grand power show at the capital’s Parade Ground will be a referendum on the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, he said the nation will today send out a clear message that they will confront the evil and stand with the virtue that will win eventually.

آج پریڈ گراؤنڈ اسلام آباد میں پاکستان کی تاریخ کا سب سے عظیم الشان عوامی اجتماع نہ صرف وزیراعظم عمران خان پر اعتماد کا عوامی ریفرنڈم ہوگا بلکہ آج کے دن قوم یہ واضح پیغام دے گی کہ ہم بدی کا مقابلہ کریں گے اور حق کے ساتھ کھڑے ہیں اور فتح صرف حق کی ہوگی۔ انشاء اللہ pic.twitter.com/VGtQyZyzGC — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 27, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan released an audio message for the nation ahead of the PTI’s grand power show at Islamabad’s Parade Ground. “The jalsa being held today is not the PTI’s fight but the battle for Pakistan’s future,” the prime minister said.

“Today, we are out to make Pakistan’s history,” he added, advising the people who want to attend the party’s ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ gathering to set out for Islamabad as soon as possible.

