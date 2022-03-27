Stage set for PTI’s Amar Bil Maroof show in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold, what is being claimed as, a ‘historic’ gathering of a million people at Islamabad’s Parade Ground today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the party’s Amar Bil Maroof public meeting. PTI workers have started arriving in Islamabad from different parts of the country to gather at the Parade Ground where the stage has been set for the party’s grand power show.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan to address public rally around 4pm: Faisal Javed

PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet said that the public meeting will begin at 3pm and PM Khan will likely address the participants around 4pm.

In an audio message early Thursday morning, the premier said, “The jalsa being held today is not the PTI’s fight but the battle for Pakistan’s future.”

Also Read: PTI rally: Overseas Pakistanis from Oman depart for Islamabad

“Today, we are out to make Pakistan’s history,” he said, advising the people who wants to get out of their homes to reach the Parade Ground to do so as soon as possible. He cautioned that they might not be able to reach the venue in time because of traffic gridlocks on the roads leading to the capital.

