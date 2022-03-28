Islamabad LG polls: ECP notifies new delimitation plan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday notified a new schedule for the delimitation process in Islamabad for upcoming local government elections.

As per details, the ECP issued a revised delimitation plan under Local Government Ordinance 2015

The delimitation of union councils and wards will be published on May 19, according to the election commission of Pakistan.

After completing the delimitations, the election commission will immediately issue the schedule for the Islamabad LG polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier ordered timely Local Bodies (LG) polls in Islamabad.

A three member-commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took up a case related to holding LG polls in the federal capital.

The officials of the Interior Ministry and the DC Islamabad appeared before the commission.

Special Secretary said that rules for the LG Law have not been provided by the interior ministry and added that the Local Govt Ordinance will be infective in March 2022.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja showed resentment over the non-provision of the rules and added that no delay tactics would be accepted in holding LG polls in Islamabad.

