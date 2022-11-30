Islamabad LG polls: ECP to allot election symbols today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will allot election symbols to the candidates today for the upcoming local government (LG) polls in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The last day for the withdrawal of the nomination papers was concluded yesterday. The commission will allot election symbols to the candidates today.

Moreover, a list will also be issued on Thursday evening. The returning officer (RO) will announce the names of the candidates who are elected unopposed, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, ECP had rescheduled the local government elections in Islamabad with the polls now set to take place on December 31.

The electoral watchdog had earlier announced holding local bodies elections on December 24.

According to the schedule, the submission of nominations was completed from November 7 to 11 and the scrutiny of nomination papers was completed from Nov 15 to 18.

اسلام آباد میں بلدیاتی انتخابات 31 دسمبر کو ہوں گے۔@ECP_Pakistan pic.twitter.com/wnUAaer6QB — Spokesperson ECP (@SpokespersonECP) November 4, 2022

The election commission issued the list of candidates on November 29 and symbols would be allotted to candidates on December 1 (today), as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, a ban has been implicated on posting and transfers after the announcement of the schedule for the LG polls.

Comments