Islamabad LG polls: ECP to release list of candidates today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will display the list of candidates today (November 14) who submitted their nomination papers for local government (LG) polls in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP will display the list of candidates in the relevant presiding officers’ offices today November 14 for the local body elections to be held on December 31.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of the nomination papers for local government elections in the federal capital will start on November 15 and will continue till November 18.

According to ECP, a total of 3866 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for 1211 seats.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescheduled the local government elections in Islamabad with the polls set to take place on December 31.

According to the schedule, the date for submission of nominations would be from November 7 to 11, he added. The ECP would scrutinize the nomination papers from Nov 15 to 18.

The election commission will issue the final list of candidates on November 29 and symbols would be allotted to candidates on December 1, as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, a ban has been implicated on posting and transfers after the announcement of the schedule of the local bodies’ polls.

