Islamabad LG polls: IHC issues written verdict on intra-court appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a written verdict on the intra-court appeals against the ruling of a single-bench on Islamabad LG polls, ARY News reported.

As per details, chief justice IHC Amir Farooq issued the written verdict on the intra-court appeals filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government.

The written verdict stated that the petitioner said there was not much time to implement the ruling of a single bench.

The court issued notices to the respondents at the next hearing.

Read more: ISLAMABAD LG POLLS: IHC ADMITS CENTRE, ECP’S INTRA-COURT PLEAS FOR HEARING

The two-member bench of IHC also accepted the ECP plea to submit more documents and adjourned the hearing till January 9.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) admitted intra-court appeals filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government against the ruling of a single bench on LG polls in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

Comments