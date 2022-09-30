Islamabad like anti-dengue campaign launched in Karachi

KARACHI: The local administration has launched an Islamabad-like anti-dengue campaign as the cases of dengue virus were spreading rapidly across Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, medical teams from Islamabad and Lahore have started giving training to doctors and other staff of the provincial health department. The anti-dengue campaign was first launched in District East – the most affected from the virus.

District Health Officer (DHO) East Dr Naeem Sikandar has informed that anti-dengue spraying was conducted in the houses of patients and 20 surrounding residential facilities to eliminate the virus.

Dr Naeem Sikandar further said that the administration was mapping the areas from where the cases are being reported.

“So far, over 1800 cases of dengue have been reported in the district east,” the DHO said, adding that almost ten patients have succumbed to the virus.

A day earlier, a total of 280 more persons tested positive for dengue fever in Karachi. According to the provincial health department report, so far 32 people had their lives due to the vector-borne infection in the mega city.

The majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district East, where 85 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours.

Comments