Islamabad: Man held for blackmailing woman via obscene videos

ISLAMABAD: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of blackmailing a woman through her objectionable videos, ARY News reported.

The FIA team, on a complaint of victim, arrested the accused from Islamabad and also recovered obscene videos from mobile phones and other devices that have been seized from his possession.

A case has been launched against the suspect while further investigation was underway, said FIA Cybercrime Wing official.

It is pertinent to mention here that FIA and police have frequently carried out actions against those involved in harassing and blackmailing women.

In one such incident reported on Feb 26, the Police arrested a man on charges of harassing a girl walking on Lahore’s Gulberg Road.

According to details, the police arrested a man after the victim girl uploaded a picture of the accused on social media allegedly involved in the harassment.

“The accused was harassing me for a couple of days during my office timings,” she had in a complaint.

