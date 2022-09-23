Islamabad: A man named Shah Nawaz murdered his 37-year-old wife Sara Bibi with a blow on her head, in the territory of Thana Chak Shehzad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the resident of the Farm 46 Chak Shehzad area of Islamabad killed his wife with a hard blow on her head. The accused has been identified as Shah nawaz.

The Candian-born deceased Sara Bibi was Shah nawaz’s third wife, the police told.

Also Read: Minor girl raped, murdered in Karachi’s Korangi

Sara’s dead body has been moved to Polyclinic hospital Islamabad for post-mortem, the police said. The accused is the son of a renowned journalist.

Comments