Islamabad mandates reporting of Monkeypox cases in hospitals

ISLAMABAD: The District Health Office (DHO) in Islamabad has issued a directive to all government and private hospitals, mandating the immediate reporting of monkeypox cases in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to healthcare facilities, the DHO emphasized the urgency of appointing a focal person to handle monkeypox (Mpox) cases and to ensure timely communication with the DHO office.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a public health emergency, prompting stricter surveillance measures in the federal capital.

Since April 2023, eleven cases of Mpox have been reported across Pakistan.

Hospitals are now required to report any suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox to the DHO office within 12 hours.

Additionally, a designated surveillance officer will monitor the situation closely to prevent further spread of the disease.

The DHO stressed that both government and private hospitals must comply with these guidelines to protect public health.

In response to the growing concern of mpox virus spread, Pakistan’s Border Health Services has issued a notification to intensify surveillance and precautionary measures at all entry points, including airports.

The move aims to prevent the potential spread of the virus into the country.

The notification directs authorities to enhance screening measures for passengers, particularly those with suspicious wounds or symptoms associated with the virus.

Furthermore, the government has instructed to revive and strengthen existing systems at entry points to effectively deal with the situation.

Pakistan’s health ministry has confirmed at least one case of the mpox virus in a patient who had returned from a Gulf country, it said on Friday, though they did not yet know the strain of the virus.