Islamabad march: Govt demands assurance from PTI

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to assure the incumbent government that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march to Islamabad will be peaceful, ARY News reported.

“PTI will have to give [the government] assurances that the Islamabad long march will be peaceful, political and democratic,” said Sanaullah at a media talk outside the Lahore district and sessions court.

The interior minister’s demand came following Sheikh Rasheed’s earlier remarks stating that the Islamabad march “could turn bloody”.

Talking to media, Rana Sanaullah criticised the PTI chairman for “inciting” and “misleading” the public against the government.

“Government will not allow anyone to create anarchy and chaos in the country under the guise of long march,” warned the interior minister. He also slammed former interior minister Rasheed for his “misleading” and “ignorant” comments.

“I won’t let you step out of your house if you don’t take back your Islamabad long march misleading,” Sanaullah issued a warning to Rasheed.

He claimed that the PTI government did not initiate a single project of public welfare during its tenure. “Former prime minister Imran Khan launched amnesty scheme to protect Farah Gogi,” said Rana Sanaullah.

The interior minister said that elements behind Masjid-e-Nabavi (PBUH) incident have been identified.

Earlier, during the case hearing, Rana Sanaullah filed an application for exemption from attending court hearings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan announced to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”.

