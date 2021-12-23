Islamabad march: PDM summons meeting today

KARACHI: JUI-F chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has arrived in Karachi to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership meeting which will be held on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman will attend the PDM Sindh chapter leadership meeting which will be held at the residence of Shah Owais Noorani.

The PDM meeting will be chaired by Maulana Rashid Soomro, who is also a provincial convener of the multi-party alliance.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and leadership of other opposition parties will also attend the meeting, sources informed ARY News.

The meeting will discuss preparations regarding Islamabad long march, they added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party opposition alliance, had announced that it will kick off its long march towards Islamabad on March 23.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement– announced the date while briefing media about decisions taken in the hours-long meeting held in Islamabad on Dec. 6.

Flanked by other opposition leaders, the JUI-F chief said that PDM’s ‘Mehangai’ march or inflation march against the incumbent government would start on March 23. He further said that PDM sessions on provincial level would be conducted before the start of a long march.

