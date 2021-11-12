No discussion on rejoining PDM, says Bilawal after meeting Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that no discussion was carried out on rejoining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of the opposition parties, ARY News reported.

This he said while talking to media after meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Head Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed the country’s overall political situation, inflation, the matter related to the electoral reforms and others.

The PPP chairman said Parliament’s joint session was postponed without taking anyone into confidence, he added. Bilawal Bhutto said that the recent defeat of the government in Parliament is a huge success for the opposition.

Read more: PDM, PPP CROSS SWORDS ONCE AGAIN OVER JOINT OPPOSITION PLANS

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the unity of opposition parties is a need of the hour to get rid of the present government. Both the leaders also exchanged views over ongoing political scenario and anti-government strategies.

They also deliberated upon the situation caused by the increasing inflation in the country.

The alliance of the opposition parties was made to give tough time to the federal government, but on April 12, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had announced that his political party is resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in a protest to the issuance of show-cause notice.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!