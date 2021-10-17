Islamabad marred with another 147 dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: The dengue case surge in the federal capital has seen another fresh 147 cases in the past 24-hour period on Sunday and has so far claimed six lives in the ongoing trend, ARY News reported.

The rural areas saw 88 fresh cases while 59 urban cases were reported in Islamabad, the health department sources have revealed to ARY News.

The new cases today, 147, take the Islamabad tally of fresh cases to 1,948 in the fresh season, the sources have confirmed. The break up for them is 1,249 from rural parts and 699 from urban areas.

142 new dengue cases surface in KP

Separately yesterday, as many as 142 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to Dengue Response Unit, established at the health department, at least 142 people have been diagnosed with dengue today.

Overall five people have died of the breakbone fever caused by the mosquito-borne virus in the province so far, according to the health department.

An alarming rise in dengue fever cases has set alarm bells ringing in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad.

