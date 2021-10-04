Islamabad marred with fresh 44 dengue cases in one day

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital of Pakistan has once again reported a high incidence of dengue cases as on Monday alone the city suffered 44 more cases of the mosquito-borne virus, ARY News reported.

According to the case break-up, there were 26 cases emerging from the urban areas while 18 from rural vicinities of Islamabad, the health department sources confirmed.

It was in the 24-hour cut-off period that the cases are recorded.

The cases today marked 571 in the ongoing dengue virus season while there have been three deaths due to the virus as well.

Sindh reports 603 dengue fever cases in September

Separately from other parts of Pakistan, Sindh has recorded 603 dengue fever cases in over September, the provincial health department has said in a report on viral disease.

As per the statistics released by the Sindh Health Department, the majority of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases were reported from the Karachi division.

The highest number of dengue cases in the Karachi division was 140, which were reported in the Central district.

Out of the total cases in the Karachi division, 86 cases were recorded in the East district, 48 in the South district, 44 in Korangi, 47 cases in the West district and 29 cases in the Malir district, according to the report.

