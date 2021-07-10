Islamabad men arrested for posting pictures with illegal arms on social media

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Saturday arrested 11 men in a crackdown against elements involved in uploading pictures and videos displaying guns on social media platforms including TikTok, ARY News reported.

Police have also seized illegal weapons, bullets from their possession and registered a case against them over illegal possession of arms.

The capital police have launched a vigorous campaign against people involved in displaying firearms on social media and creating fear, unrest and a sense of insecurity among the public.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Earlier in June, Islamabad police had arrested a man for shooting videos with arms and ammunition and posting them on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

According to the DIG Operations Islamabad, the Aabpara police made the arrest.

The arrested man was a resident of the federal capital’s G-7 area. He had created a TikTok group under the name of ‘313’ where he used to post videos displaying different kinds of weapons and ammunition, the police had said.