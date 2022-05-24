Islamabad metro services suspended ahead of PTI’s Azaadi March

Islamabad: The government has decided to shut down Rawalpindi/Islamabad metro bus service ahead of PTI’s Azaadi march tomorrow, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim Legaue Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government has decided to shut down the Rawalpindi/Islamabad metro bus service ahead of PTI’s long march on May 25.

The service, according to sources, would remain closed for two days. The bus service has been closed at the Islamabad administration’s request.

The closure of the service could be prolonged depending on the political and security conditions of the capital in the coming days.

Moreover, the administration has also decided to seal the Faizabad interchange, to stop PTI workers from entering the capital. Faizabad interchange is the primary road that leads into the capital city of Islamabad.

However, a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry has clarified that the mobile phone and internet services will remain operational amid PTI’s Azaadi march on May 25.

The Interior Ministry has also urged media channels to avoid spreading such news.

The government has already closed major roads and highways leading up to the capital city and the police started a crackdown on PTI leader and workers to stop the PTI’s Azaadi March.

