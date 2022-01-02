Islamabad detects 18 more Omicron cases

ISLAMABAD: Officials of the capital administration on Sunday confirmed 18 more Omicron cases in the federal capital, taking the overall tally of new Covid variant in Islamabad to 84, ARY News reported.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia has confirmed that 18 new Omicron cases have been reported in Islamabad.

Following the detection of new cases, the tally of cases has risen from 66 to 84 in Islamabad.

The district administration has asked citizens to wear face masks and undergo COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest.

The first Omicron case was reported in Islamabad on December 25.

Fifth Covid wave

Earlier in the day, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said that they now have clear evidence that another wave of COVID-19 has hit the country as Omicron cases are rising especially in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Asad Umar said that there is clear evidence of the beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for the last few weeks.

“Genome sequencing showing the rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi,” he said while cautioning that ‘wearing a mask is your best protection.’

Pakistan reported 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,296,527.

According to the latest figures shared by the NCOC, a total of 45,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 594 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.3 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.08%.

