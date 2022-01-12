Govt to pursue Islamabad, motorway harassment cases: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a progress report into the Islamabad harassment case involving a couple and motorway gang rape case after details emerged regarding a victim retracting her statement in the former case, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister has directed the law ministry to follow up progress on the cases on daily basis until their conclusion and convictions against the suspects.

Safeguarding the rights of the citizens is the primary responsibility of the government, Imran Khan said and added that the state would pursue these cases and ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

He further said that those involved in such horrific crimes are a challenge to a moderate society and judicial system.

The remarks from the prime minister came after the decision to this effect was reached during a meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem. Parliamentary Secretary Law Maleeka Bokhari and the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) were in attendance at the meeting.

Sources privy to the meeting told ARY News that incriminating evidence is available against the accused. The meeting decided that the perpetrators of such a crime should be punished as per the law.

The State will pursue prosecution in the Usman Mirza case irrespective of recent developments relating to victim’s testimony.Irrefutable video & forensic evidence on record- anyone harrassing & stripping a woman must face full force of the law. pic.twitter.com/SHRMCzhXk1 — Maleeka Bokhari (@MalBokhari) January 12, 2022

