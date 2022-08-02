Islamabad: NA Speaker to deseat four more PTI MNAs

Islamabad: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday deseated four more PTI MNAs citing their absence from the assembly for over 40 days.

According to details, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has deseated four more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the National Assembly saying that the members have been absent from the assembly proceedings for over 40 days.

The deseated PTI members include Saleh Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Mian Muhammad Soomro and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. The deseated members neither resigned nor submitted a leave application, the NA speaker added.

Earlier on July 28, the Speaker accepted the resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly.

The government accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Sources had said that the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had decided to accept more resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members.

“The Speaker has decided to accept resignations of 11 more members of the PTI,” sources said. NA Speaker will likely approve PTI MNAs’ resignations today or tomorrow, sources shared.

