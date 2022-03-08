Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Jahangir Khan

Islamabad: Nurse among four shot dead at Polyclinic

ISLAMABAD: At least four people, including a female nurse staff, were killed in a firing incident at Maternal and Child Healthcare Center of Islamabad’s Polyclinic hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a man opened fire at the Maternal and Child Health Center of Polyclinic hospital and killed two people including a staff nurse, who was also her wife.

Sources said that the accused first shot dead his brother-in-law and father-in-law in Islamabad’s Sector G-6 and then went to the Polyclinic hospital where he gunned down his wife and ward master.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

