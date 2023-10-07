Islamabad police complete geo-tagging of Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD: Following a nationwide crackdown against illegal immigrants, the Islamabad police have completed geo-tagging of Afghan nationals living in different parts of the federal capital, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that a survey regarding the properties of Afghan nationals was underway and will be completed within this week.

Sources added that the counter-extremism unit, for the first time, had ascertained the actual number of foreign nationals living in the country.

The Islamabad police conducted geo-tagging of residence and business of Afghan nationals, sources claimed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has gathered the data of people living illegally in the country.

Earlier, the caretaker federal government set a November 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that a task force has also been constituted which will take action against illegal immigrants. “Pakistan is the only country permitting entry of people even without a passport,” the minister decried.

The interior minister further explained that the assets owned by illegal immigrants would be confiscated. He pointed out that a web portal is being established to report any illegal activity related to smuggling.

“The names of those who provide any information related to illegal activities would be kept secret,” Sarfraz Bugti elaborated.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.