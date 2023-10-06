Islamabad police tell seminaries to disallow ‘strangers’ from staying overnight in mosques

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police said on Friday that its Anti-Extremism Unit has “completed contacts” with all seminaries regarding not allowing strangers to reside at or spend the night at mosques and madressahs.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) it stated, “There is no permission to stay in mosques. Strangers will not be allowed to stay at or spend the night in mosques and madressahs.”

With regard to opening seminaries, the capital police said it had already issued directives on the matter. “The permission of the authorised bodies is necessary to open an educational institution or madressah.”

انسداد انتہاء پسندی یونٹ نے تمام مدارس سے رابطے مکمل کر لیے۔ مساجد میں رہائش کی اجازت نہیں ہے۔ اجنبی اشخاص کو مساجد اور مدارس میں رہائش یا شب باشی کی اجازت نہیں دی جائے گی، اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس اس ضمن میں پہلے بھی ہدایات جاری کر چکی ہے۔ تعلیمی ادارہ یا مدرسہ کھولنے کےلیے… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 5, 2023

Islamabad Police and District Administration have expressed gratitude to the law-abiding scholars, the statement added.

The move comes amid heightened terrorism in the country in recent months.

Pakistan has intensified crackdowns on illegally residing foreigners including Afghan immigrants due to a rise in terror attacks and drug smuggling.

The caretaker federal government on Tuesday set a November 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation.

Earlier in the month, the National Apex Committee decided in principle to evict foreigners, illegally living in Pakistan.

Pakistan has recently seen a spike in terror attacks including in Mastung and Hangu. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Apex committee held with PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.