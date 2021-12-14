Islamabad police witness major reshuffle as top cops transferred

ISLAMABAD: Top police officials serving in the Islamabad police have been transferred in a major reshuffle days after the new Inspector General of Police (IG) Ahsan Younas took charge, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details of the reshuffle, DIG Security Waqar Uddin Syed has been transferred to Gilgit Baltistan (GB), DIG Saleem to Motorway Police, SSP Farrukh Rasheed to Gilgit, and SSP Salman to KP province while SSP Sarfaraz Warak has been directed to report to the establishment division.

SSP Irfan Tariq, SP Syed Bilal and SP Umar have been transferred to KP province while SP Mustafa has been moved to FIA. SP Sarafarz Warak and SP Rana Wahab have been transferred to Punjab while services of SP Nosherwan have been handed over to the Balochistan government.

The services of BPS-20 officer of police service Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, BPS-19 official Muhammad Faisal and BPS-18 officer Captain (retd) Mazhar Iqbal, Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Ahmed, Ziauddin Ahmed of police service, Tasawar Iqbal, Syed Ali, Dr. Fahad Ahmed, and BPS-20 official Awais Ahmed have been handed over to the interior ministry.

The newly transferred officials to the interior ministry will be given charge of key slots in the federal capital.