Islamabad police denies Baloch protestors’ allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have denied the allegations leveled by the Baloch protestors against them, ARY News reported.

According to federal capital police spokesperson, there is no truth in the allegations made by the Baloch protestors in the press conference against the Islamabad police.

He said that false allegations are constantly being made against the police however the Islamabad police reserves the right to take legal action on the allegation and any illegal action will not be ignored.

The spokesperson maintained that peaceful and law-abiding protest is the right of every citizen but, no one will be allowed to enter the high-security zone and take the law into their hands.

Furthermore, he urged that the protestors should register their protest while staying within the law and Islamabad Police is providing full support and security to the protestors.

Read more: Do not harass Baloch protesters; court tells authorities

Earlier today, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred the authorities in the federal capital from removing the Baloch protestors sitting outside the National Press Club,

The Baloch protestors filed a petition in the IHC against the ‘harassing’ of Islamabad police with the protesters.

The IHC, responding to the plea, issued an order and barred the police from removing Baloch Family members who were sitting outside the National Press Club.

The court emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of individuals engaged in peaceful protests and directed the police authorities not to ‘harass’ the people sitting outside the National Press Club.

It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had said that the issue of Baloch families from Balochistan was being projected in negative and in sharp contrast to realities as Balochs were standing with the state of Pakistan.

Responding to different media queries during his visit to the Business Facilitation Center, the prime minister said that terrorists and armed militants had been involved in the killing of people of Balochistan.

“They were killing doctors, lawyers, and teachers, “Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stated. He reassured them that the state would fight with them with all force as they could not be given license to kill people.