Islamabad Police to deploy above 13,000 men for PTI long march

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital police will deploy 13,086 policemen for law enforcement during the long march of the PTI, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Islamabad Police in a circular said that 616 tear gas guns, 50050 shells and 611 guns of 12-bore have been arranged. Moreover, 36,700 rounds, 2430 masks, 374 vehicles, 17 pepper ball guns and 4,000 pepper balls have been provided for law enforcement during the long march announced by the PTI.

“No policemen will be armed during the duty,” Federal Capital Police has said in its departmental advisory.

The PTI has announced long march against the government that will begin on this Friday from Lahore.

PTI chairman Imran Khan yesterday addressing at a press conference in Lahore said, the march will head towards Islamabad from GT Road. The PTI chief clarified that there was no timeframe for the conclusion of the march.

According to reports, additional contingents of law enforcement personnel have been deployed in Islamabad to tackle the long march announced by the PTI.

“Steps being taken to implement a plan of blocking roads,” according to sources. “Containers have already been brought to various points to block the roads and arrangements being made to keep the cranes standby for placing containers,” sources said.

“Containers to block roads have been seen at Faizabad T-Chowk and on adjoining roads,” sources added.

