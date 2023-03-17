Islamabad police devise security plan for Imran Khan’s appearance

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police devised a security plan ahead of PTI chief Imran Khan’s appearance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI central leader Shibli Faraz along with RPO Rawalpindi and DIG Security met Inspector General (IG) Islamabad today.

The Islamabad police spokesperson said that they finalised security arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance following the directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the meeting, Shibli Faraz demanded to shift the hearing of cases scheduled at F-8 courts to the judicial complex. The police spokesperson said that IG Islamabad will requested the concerned institutions to consider the recommendation.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SECURES PROTECTIVE BAIL IN MULTIPLE CASES

It has been decided to appoint a chief security officer for the security of the PTI chairman. The chief security officer will contact Khan’s team through Shibli Faraz. The security officer would also visit Lahore to further finalise the security plan.

The spokesperson added that limited persons will be allowed to enter the court premises. Moreover, Islamabad police will also request the court to issue code of conduct.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case till March 18.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ARREST BID AIMED TO JAIL HIM BEFORE ELECTIONS

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq suspended former premier Imran Khan’s arrest warrants and barred police from arresting him till March 18.

IHC CJ, while passing the orders, also instructed the sessions court and Islamabad police to provide adequate security to Imran Khan.

A legal team of the former prime minister filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a day after the district and sessions court had rejected Imran Khan’s plea and upheld his non-bailable arrest warrants in Toshakhana case and summoned him on March 18.

In the plea, Imran prayed that the trial court’s order be set aside and his arrest warrants be suspended so that the PTI chief could appear in court on March 18.

Comments