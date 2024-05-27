Report reveals 41 ghost employees in Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking revelation, a report has uncovered 41 ghost employees in the legal branch of Islamabad police, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ghost employees include personnel from constable to sub-inspector ranks, who have been drawing salaries and benefits without ever reporting to duty.

The initial investigations have revealed that these ghost employees were involved in corrupt practices, including bribery. The legal branch employees were deployed in the Legal Branch but never showed up for work.

The DSP Legal Branch has been issued a show-cause notice, demanding a report within 10 days.

The notice stated that surprisingly, not a single employee has taken a leave or submitted a leave application during this period, raising further suspicions.

