Islamabad police obtain arrest warrants for PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Tuesday obtained arrest warrants for several senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the police got arrest warrants for many PTI leaders including Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Zulfi Bukhari Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum, Ali Amin Gandapur, Pervaiz Khattak and others.

Sources said that Ali Amin Gandapur and Pervaiz Khattak were already wanted by the Islamabad police in several other cases.

The warrants were issued after PTI leaders blocked Lahore-Peshawar Motorway in the wake of an assassination attempt on party chief Imran Khan.

Sources said that with the permission of the federal government, the Islamabad police, Rangers and FC could open the motorway.

The capital police also wrote a letter to Interior Secretary and Commissioner Islamabad, seeking permissions to clear Lahore-Peshawar Motorway.

The Islamabad police, in the letter, stated that the routes to and from the airport are of utmost importance. “Articles 97/149 and 151 give police the right to protect the airport and its routes”, the letter stated.

It further stated that the federal airport and routes were administratively within the jurisdictions of Punjab, noting that diplomats and foreign dignitaries use the mentioned route to access the capital.

It maintained that ‘unpleasant incident’ at the airport can bring disgrace to the country, urging the federal administration to issue instructions to Chief Secretary Punjab and Police Chief as per the Constitution.

“The capital police should be given permission with full authority to clear the roads”, the letter stated, adding that all provinces should be given instructions to give access to three major toll plazas.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has staged multiple protests in Rawalpindi and closed the Lahore-Peshawar Motorway as well.

PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi said that the protests would continue until the PTI long march reaches Rawalpindi.

