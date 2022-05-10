Islamabad police recover two bodies

ISLAMABAD: Police on Tuesday recovered two bodies of a man and a woman from the limits of Bani Gala police station in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the bullet-riddled bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from the premises of Bani Gala police station in Islamabad.

Authorities say the body of a man has been identified as Syed Shehabullah, but identification of the woman’s body could not be ascertained.

Police and forensic teams have reached the spot and collected evidence from the incident. The Islamabad police have vowed to arrest the accused in the case and provision of justice to the bereaved family.

