Karachi: Girl’s body found stuffed in bag

KARACHI: The body of an unidentified girl was found stuffed in a bag in Karachi’s Bin Qasim Town, according to the police.

They said the body was found within the remits of Bin Qasim PS and was shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Her identity is yet not clear.

The body of the girl is said to be two days old.

Earlier, a four-year-old girl was found dead in a gunny sack from fields in Khanewal district of Punjab province allegedly after being subjected to sexual assault, five days after she went missing.

Read more: MINOR GIRL FOUND DEAD IN GUNNY SACK AFTER BEING SEXUALLY ASSAULTED IN KHANEWAL

According to the family of the victim, the four-year-old Zeeba Nadeem was playing with the children five days back when she went missing.

“Her tortured body packed in a gunny bag was found from nearby fields,” the family said as they approached the Kahna police station for registration of the FIR in the matter.

The police have, meanwhile, taken over the possession of the body to ascertain the cause of death as the family has alleged the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault being murdered.

