ISLAMABAD: In a major employment opportunity for young Pakistanis, the Ministry of Interior on Thursday approved 1,934 new vacancies in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police.

According to official sources, the new positions will be filled in the Special Protection Unit and the Law and Order Division to strengthen security arrangements and improve policing in the federal capital.

Of the total vacancies, 997 positions have been approved for the protection of VIPs and sensitive installations, while 937 posts will be allocated to law and order duties.

The approved positions include 1,580 constables and 180 head constables. In addition, 24 inspector posts have been sanctioned to supervise field operations.

The recruitment plan also includes the induction of 100 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 50 sub-inspectors (SIs) through direct hiring.

Officials said the expenses for the new recruitments will be met from the ICT Police budget.

Read More: Kainat Azhar Khan appointed Islamabad Chief Traffic Officer

Earlier Appointment

Earlier, the Islamabad Police appointed PSP officer Kainat Azhar Khan as the new Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, while also assigning her the additional charge of SSP Operations Safe City.

The posting and transfer order was issued by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi as part of an administrative reshuffle within the ICT Police.

According to the notification, Kainat Azhar Khan, a BS-18 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), succeeded Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, whose services have been placed at the disposal of the Punjab government.

She will continue to serve as SSP Operations Safe City in addition to her responsibilities as CTO Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Awais Ali Khan, SP Capital Patrols, has been relieved of the additional charge of the post.