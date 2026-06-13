Kainat Azhar Khan appointed Islamabad Chief Traffic Officer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has appointed PSP officer Kainat Azhar Khan as the new Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, while assigning her the additional charge of SSP Operations Safe City (Ops).

The posting and transfer order was issued by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi as part of administrative reshuffling within the ICT Police.

According to the notification, Kainat Azhar Khan, a BS-18 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), has been appointed CTO Islamabad following the transfer of Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, PSP, whose services have been placed at the disposal of the Punjab government.

She will also serve as SSP Operations Safe City (Ops) in addition to her new responsibilities. Awais Ali Khan, PSP, SP Capital Patrols, has been relieved of the additional charge of the post.

Before her appointment in Islamabad, Kainat Azhar Khan served as Chief Traffic Officer and SP Cantt in Multan. She has also served as SDPO Civil Lines and SDPO Cantt in Rawalpindi, gaining extensive experience in traffic management and operational policing.

A graduate of the 47th Common Training Programme of the National Police Academy, she has held several key field assignments during her policing career.

Officials said her appointment is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen traffic management and enhance operational policing in the federal capital.

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