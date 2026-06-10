MURREE: At least six tourists were killed and eight others injured after a passenger van caught fire on the Murree Expressway, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Muhammad Raza.

Detailing the dreadful incident, the DPO said the vehicle initially lost control and collided with a safety barrier. The impact caused a fuel leak, which subsequently ignited and engulfed the van in flames.

According to police, several passengers were unable to exit the vehicle immediately after the crash, resulting in multiple fatalities at the Murree Expressway crash.

The injured sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are continuing to transfer victims to nearby medical facilities.

DPO Dr Muhammad Raza said a full investigation has been ordered into Murree Expressway to determine the cause of the incident, including whether it resulted from overspeeding or a mechanical failure such as brake malfunction.

Authorities have pledged a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Earlier this year, a school van caught fire in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area. The fire broke out at the time of school off in the van that was transporting kids to their homes.

Following the outbreak of the fire, local residents rushed to the scene and began rescuing the children from the van.

Several children who were inside the vehicle were affected by smoke inhalation and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to SSP Korangi, all children are safe. He said the children were affected due to panic and the ensuing stampede after the fire broke out.