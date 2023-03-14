Islamabad police retract statement on arrest of PTI’s Aamir Mughal

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police issued a clarification that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Mughal has not been arrested yet but raids are being conducted for him, ARY News reported.

Islamabad police confirmed PTI leader Mughal’s arrest a few minutes ago. The confirmation was made via a Twitter post.

Later, the police department retracted its statement on Mughal’s arrest and posted a clarification tweet.

It added that police raided his residence with an arrest warrant. A case under sections of vandalism and resistance to police was also lodged against the PTI leader at the Tarnol police station.

عامر مغل کی گرفتاری کا معاملہ۔ عامر مغل نے کارکنوں کے ہمراہ ترنول پھاٹک بند کرنے کے علاوہ سرکاری اور نجی املاک کو نقصان پہنچایا۔ پولیس نے وارنٹ حاصل کرکے قانون کے مطابق گھر پر ریڈ کیا۔ عامر مغل کی گرفتاری کےلیے تحرک کیا جارہا ہے۔

1/2 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 14, 2023

Earlier, police carried out a raid at the residence of PTI leader Aamir Mughal in Jhangi Syedan.

In a statement, the police said Aamir Mughal along with other PTI workers and supporters blocked the Tarnol gate. During the raid, the PTI leader was not present at the home. Later, Mughal alleged that the police had taken his children away.

Moreover, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Abida Raja has been arrested from Rawalpindi during a protest, staged against the possible arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan.

The police arrested former PTI MPA and two women workers from Rawalpindi.

The PTI has staged a protest at Rawalpindi’s Committee Chowk against the possible arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan.

