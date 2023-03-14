PTI former MPA arrested from Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Former member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Abida Raja has been arrested from Rawalpindi during a protest, staged against the possible arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the city police arrested former PTI MPA and two women workers from Rawalpindi.

The PTI has staged a protest at Rawalpindi’s Committee Chowk against the possible arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police carried out a raid at the residence of PTI leader Aamir Mughal in Jhangi Syedan.

In a statement, the police said Aamir Mughal along with other PTI workers and supporters blocked Tarnol gate.

During the raid, the PTI leader was not present at the home. Later, Mughal alleged that the police had taken his children away.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The police team reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders.

While reacting to the reports of the arrest, PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Sunday afternoon called all party workers to reach Zaman Park in Lahore and remain peaceful.

Imran Khan’s message

In a video message shared on Twitter, the PTI chief urged the nation to stand resolute and fight for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) and rule of law’.

Imran Khan noted that the government believes the nation will ‘not react’ if he gets arrested, urging the party workers and supporters to prove the incumbent rulers ‘wrong’.

“You [the nation] have to prove that we are a living nation”, the former premier said, asking the nation to continue its struggle for real freedom and come out of their houses. He further said that he will continue to fight for the supremacy of Rule of Law.

