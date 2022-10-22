Islamabad police ‘ridiculed’ PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: The capital territory police treat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader as a criminal by taking his photos wearing prisoner-like slate, ARY News reported.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan has termed the police’s behaviour with Saleh Muhammad Khan ‘ridiculous’. DIG Operations Suhail Zafar Chhattha had said that Saleh was not arrested but was in protective custody, however, the PTI MNA has been treated like a criminal until now.

Sources say that the DIG operation has the backing of the PM.

Talking to ARY News, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that the police have behaved ‘ridiculously’ with the PTI MNA. Saleh Muhammad is being treated like a terrorist, a mafia it ruling the country that can go to any lengths to victimize their opponents, he added.

Also Read: PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad booked in terrorism case

He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party, which pretends to be a champion of human rights, is silent on such behaviour with the lawmaker. They will raise their voice against such atrocities on every platform, he added.

Saleh Muhammad and his gunmen were booked in a terrorism case during a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused attempted to disturb the law and order situation in an organised way and the lawmaker’s gunmen resorted to firing at police officials to murder them.

Comments