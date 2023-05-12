Islamabad police start search op after ‘firing incidents’ near IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police launched a search operation after two firing incidents reported near the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News quoted the Capital police department’s spokesperson Friday.

Police said that unidentified assailants resorted to firing at police officials in G-11 and G-13 areas of the federal capital. Police officials remained safe in both firing incidents.

The spokesperson said that a search operation was launched in adjacent areas of the IHC following the firing incidents. It was learnt that unidentified persons opened fire near a graveyard and a street near the high court’s building.

It is pertinent to mention here that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is still present at the IHC and waiting for security clearance from the police.

The firing incidents were reported when Imran Khan prepared to leave the IHC premises after securing bail in different cases today.

The former premier was not given security clearance for travelling on the Islamabad route. Islamabad police said that they do not receive orders from the higher authorities and they cannot provide security clearance for the route.

Rangers personnel have been deployed outside the IHC’s courtroom again, whereas, the security of the high court’s building was also enhanced.