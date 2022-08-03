Islamabad: Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI’s ECP protest

Islamabad: The federal government has sealed the Red Zone ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

According to details, all routes leading to the Red Zone except that Margalla Road have been sealed. A total of 2000 policemen, FC and Rangers will be deployed amid the protest.

The police said that no one will be allowed to enter the Red Zone. Officials have been ordered to take strict action against anyone who tries to enter the Red Zone.

The government has ordered the deployment of the Anti-Riots Force to ensure the security of the Red Zone. SSP Operations Islamabad would head the security of the Red Zone amid PTI’s protest.

On Monday, the PTI chairman issued a call for a protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad on Thursday (August 4). The protest is to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation.

Addressing his party members at PTI’s national council meeting in Islamabad, Imran said that the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had passed resolutions against the CEC, stating that they had lost confidence in him.

