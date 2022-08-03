Imran Khan: PTI to approach Supreme Judicial Council against CEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will be approached by his political party against the chief election commissioner (CEC).

While talking to a private news channel today, Imran Khan said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) levelled foolish allegations against PTI. He said that the commission compiled two reports, one of them declaring PTI a foreign-funded party was included at the behest of ‘someone’.

READ: IMRAN KHAN ANNOUNCES PROTEST OUTSIDE ECP OFFICE ON THURSDAY

He censured ECP saying the election commission was involved in the conspiracy with the ‘imported government’ against PTI as the institution was deliberately delaying the funding reports of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He said that it was not illegal to collect funds from overseas Pakistanis by any law. The law barring the collection of funds was introduced in 2017, whereas, different companies disbursed funds to the political party in 2012.

Khan also responded to the controversy related to his affidavit and said, “Affidavit was signed for declaring the ownership of the assets and another for confirming the party accounts. Shaukat Khanum has a budget of Rs18 billion. Am I an accountant to see the whole budget? I was given a briefing about the accounts which I will definitely confirm.”

READ: ECP MOVED FOR LIFETIME DISQUALIFICATION OF IMRAN KHAN

He censured ECP saying the election commission was involved in the conspiracy with the ‘imported government’ against PTI as the institution was deliberately delaying the funding reports of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Khan said that PPP and PML-N were receiving funds from wealthy persons and both political parties had done wrongdoings in the name of the 18th amendment.

He announced that PTI will take part in the elections with full strength and polls should be conducted on all seats. “I want to raise a question of whether the organisation of by-elections will bring any improvement to the country.”

READ: PDM DECIDES TO PUT IMRAN KHAN ON ECL

Khan criticised that those persons who should face the penalties were imposed as the rulers of the country. He warned of increasing risks to national security due to the current rulers.

He announced, “We will approach Supreme Judicial Council against the CEC. Many people had criticised the selection of the election commission as he is the PML-N loyalist.” Khan said that two provincial assemblies had passed resolutions against the current CEC.

Imran Khan urged the use of Electronic Voting Machines in the general elections and said that EVMs will eliminate all kinds of vote rigging. “We are going to organise a peaceful protest against the chief election commissioner tomorrow.”

He reiterated his call for the organisation of free and fair elections to end the crisis in the country. “We are ready for talks if the date of fresh elections is announced. Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are reluctant to announce the fresh elections due to fears of facing defeat.”

Regarding the reports of his inclusion in the Exit Control List (ECL), the PTI chief said that he has not planned to go abroad and the government was free to add his name to the ECL.

Comments