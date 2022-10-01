Islamabad reports 104 new dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has reported 104 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of cases to 2,435 in the current season, ARY News reported quoting District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad.

Overall 1,379 dengue cases have been reported in rural and 952 have emerged from urban areas of Islamabad.

The total number of dengue cases has gone up to 2,435 cases while six people have lost their lives to the viral disease in the current year.

On Friday, the federal capital reported 96 more dengue cases

According to the statistics provided by the DHO Islamabad, 43 of the total 96 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital while the rest 53 were reported from urban premises.

The DHO further said 16 patients were admitted to the PIMS hospital Islamabad in the last 24 hours, seven to Federal General Hospital, six to the Holy Family Hospital, and 14 to DHQ.

