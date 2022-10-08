Islamabad reports 123, Rawalpindi 98 new dengue cases

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: The federal capital Islamabad reported 123 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours, while twin city Rawalpindi reported 98, ARY News reported.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, as many as 123 dengue cases were reported in the federal capital during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,986 in the current season.

While seven people have lost their lives to dengue in Islamabad, he added.

According to the statistics provided by the DHO Islamabad, 57 of the total 123 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital while the rest 66 were reported from urban premises.

The DHO further said 46 patients were admitted to the PIMS hospital Islamabad in the last 24 hours, 10 to the Federal General Hospital, and eight to the Holy Family Hospital.

While another 53 cases were reported in private laboratories.

Health Department told that Rawalpindi reported 98 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3012.

Punjab has reported at least 6,378 dengue cases in the current season, the secretary of health told on October 2.

Also Read: Dengue: Islamabad reports 73 new cases

A total of 95 dengue patients are under treatment in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 78 in DHQ, and 68 in Holy Family Hospital. While three people have lost their lives to dengue in the current season.

Comments